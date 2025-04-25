Where Did Packers’ First-Round Pick Matthew Golden Rank Among Receivers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used the 23rd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
Here’s where he was ranked by draft analysts, with longer analysis at the links. (Note, his ranking among receivers does not include Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.)
Pro Football Focus: No. 4 receiver, No. 24 overall.
From PFF’s draft guide: “Golden's game is built around impressive movement skills. His footwork is quick yet explosive, which allows him to get off press and regularly create separation. He also understands some of the nuances of the position already – active hands with good timing to clear press, choosing the correct release moves versus certain leverage and veering routes to create throwing windows. He has some very impressive sideline catches this year, where he is asked to go up and pluck passes with maximum catch radius while toe-tapping inbounds. He is fast but not a true blazer by NFL standards. He is also pretty light in the blocking game despite being used on the line of scrimmage a good amount this past season.”
The Athletic: No. 2 receiver, No. 15 overall.
From Dane Brugler’s The Beast: “Overall, it might bother some teams that he doesn't have better size, but Golden also doesn't have any glaring flaws to his game that would keep him from becoming a productive pro. He can play inside or outside and become the go-to target for an NFL offense.”
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 1 receiver, No. 14 overall.
“Golden has average size, but he plays with tremendous polish, instincts and toughness. … He does a nice job of staying grounded through the catch when working on crossers. He has the utmost confidence in his ball skills. After the catch, he is very strong/sturdy to pull through tackles and he can make defenders miss in space. I love his temperament on the field -- he plays with an edge. Overall, Golden doesn’t have dynamic traits, but he’s a natural football player and a quarterback’s best friend. He’s dependable.”
Pro Football Network: No. 1 receiver, No. 14 overall.
“Golden’s 4.29 40-yard dash has caused many to bill him as a speed WR primarily, but that’s a misconception. He certainly has high-end speed and burst, but he wins with his fluid and twitched-up mobility as a separator, and his liquid-smooth catch-point skills.”
ESPN: No. 2 receiver, No. 23 overall.
“Golden is an effective route runner who wins with his release, explodes off the line and gets out of breaks. He plucks the ball, makes the first defender miss and explodes upfield after the catch. Golden [possesses] speed shows up on tape when he gives his quarterback room to drop the ball in running vertical routes. He high-points jump balls and makes acrobatic catches downfield.
Todd McShay: No. 1 receiver, No. 22 overall.
Consensus Big Board at Mock Draft Database: No. 2 receiver, No. 19 overall.