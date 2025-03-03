Who Did Packers Pick in Post-Scouting Combine NFL Mock Drafts?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A first-round receiver for the Green Bay Packers? The prospect largely considered the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class?
Yes.
In a two-round post-Scouting Combine mock draft by The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs, the Packers selected Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
“It doesn't feel like McMillan is valued in the same area and range of the draft as what the outside world has generally seen him as for the past eight months or so,” Crabbs wrote. “Is it a smokescreen? Or could he actually be positioned for a bit of a slide?”
McMillan is the 14th overall prospect by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who said McMillan has a “Drake London-style skill-set.” He dominated at Arizona with 213 receptions for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons, including 1,402 yards in 2023 and a Pac-12-high 1,319 yards in 2024.
“If he does drop out of the top half of the first round,” Crabbs continued, “a landing spot in Green Bay could be an absolute dream amid the Packers' missing "volume” target for their perimeter passing game.”
The Packers grabbed a Scouting Combine winner, Trey Amos, in Round 2.
The Athletic: 7 Rounds
Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman did an all-Packers seven-round mock draft. He also picked a receiver in the first round with Texas’ Matthew Golden, who was the fastest receiver at the Combine.
Explained Schneidman: “Vertical threat Christian Watson is set to miss at least half the season while recovering from a torn ACL, and there’s an underwhelming free-agent wideout class, so Golden can help replace Watson’s snaps and potentially grow into Green Bay’s No. 1 wide receiver of the future.”
Cornerback and defensive tackle were the Day 2 picks, and a quarterback and another receiver highlight Day 3.
Pro Football Focus: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
The Packers added size and athleticism in PFF’s mock, with Trevor Sikkema picking Shavon Revel.
Revel suffered a torn ACL and missed most of his final collegiate season. He was a shutdown corner in 2023 and had two interceptions in three games in 2024. His doctor said he’ll be ready for training camp.
“He is a prototypical Green Bay cornerback at just under 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds with long arms and big hands. He would have passed all the speed and explosiveness thresholds with flying colors. Green Bay reportedly could move on from Jaire Alexander, so this is a pairing we could see more and more in mocks.
At corner, Revel was the choice over Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, who ran his 40 in an electric 4.28 seconds.
Draft Network: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
With TJ Slaton headed to free agency and Kenny Clark coming off a down season, Justin Melo selected Derrick Harmon, who had five sacks and led all interior defensive linemen with 55 pressures.
“Derrick Harmon checked Green Bay's minimum size and athletic thresholds at the NFL Combine,” Melo wrote. “Harmon possesses elite arm length (34 3/8 inches). He utilizes size and athleticism on tape to be incredibly disruptive, and Brian Gutekunst loves investing in front-seven defenders.”
Among defensive tackles, Michigan’s Kenneth Grant went 30th to Buffalo.
USA Today: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
With the top corners off the board, Tyler Dragon also took Harmon. Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart was on the board, as were receivers Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden.
CBS Sports: Georgia DE Mykel Williams
Gutekunst has taken a few Georgia Bulldogs with his early picks and does it again in Ryan Wilson’s mock for CBS with Williams, who had 14 sacks, 23 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles in three seasons.
“Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes, and Mykel Williams might end up being the best of the group. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.”
The Vikings selected a safety and the Lions took an offensive lineman.
College Sports Network: Arkansas edge Landon Jackson
Lost in the shuffle of Shemar Stewart’s ridiculous Combine workout, Arkansas’ Landon Jackson put up superb numbers, as well. At 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, he’s got the size the Packers covet.
James Fragoza sent him to Green Bay in his mock. He noted Jackson’s 40.5-inch vertical was the best for a defensive lineman weighing at least 260 pounds since Myles Garrett in 2017.
While Shewart put up lackluster production at Texas A&M, Jackson had 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses in 2023 and 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in 2024.
Sporting News: Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton
While teammate Shemar Stewart is considered the better prospect, Nic Scourton was the better player as Vinnie Iyer’s selection. He had a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and five sacks and 14 TFLs with the Aggies in 2024.
“The Packers will take advantage of the fact that Stewart and (Mike) Green have blown up their stock at the position, allowing them to land this high-upside pass rusher with a rare blend of power and athleticism for his size.
After Green Bay, Minnesota took a corner and Ohio State a defensive tackle.