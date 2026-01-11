Panthers 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, losing to the Rams 34–31 following an epic, back-and-forth fourth quarter in Charlotte.
Like a majority of teams at this juncture, Carolina will now turn its attention to the 2026 season—and in doing so, must evaluate their roster and determine which players will (and won’t) be part of the team moving forward.
We’re going to take a look at the Panthers’ key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year. But before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:
- Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
- Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
- Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
With that, here’s a look at who may not return to the Panthers in 2026.
Panthers 2026 Free Agents
Carolina’s top free agent heading into this offseason is running back Rico Dowdle. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this past March and went on to become the team’s leading rusher with 1,076 yards on 236 carries.
The team will also have to make decisions on plenty of other key contributors from 2025 heading into next season. Here’s a full list:
Unrestricted free agents:
- LB Krys Barnes
- S D’Anthony Bell
- G Brady Christensen
- C Austin Corbett
- RT Jake Curhan
- RB Rico Dowdle
- CB Akayleb Evans
- LB Trevis Gipson
- LS J.J. Jansen
- P Sam Martin
- CB Damarri Mathis
- C Cade Mays
- WR David Moore
- T Yosuah Nijman
- CB Robert Rochell
- S Demani Richardson
- LB Christian Rozeboom
- S Nick Scott
- LB Isaiah Simmons
- DL D.J. Wonnum
Restricted free agents:
- LB Claudin Cherelus
- ED Thomas Incoom
- TE James Mitchell
- DL LaBryan Ray
Exclusive rights free agents:
- WR Jalen Coker
- WR Bryce Tremayne
Panthers Potential Contract Casualties
On top of their pending free agents, the Panthers could also look to release players carrying large cap hits heading into 2026. Here’s a look at potential cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):
- QB Andy Dalton ($4 million)
- ED Patrick Jones II ($6.5 million)
- DL A’Shawn Robinson ($8.5 million)
- TE Tommy Tremble ($4.5 million)
Panthers Retirement Candidates
With every NFL offseason comes the end of several careers, as players decide to hang up their cleats rather than lace them up for one more go. For Carolina, the most obvious retirement candidate is long snapper J.J. Jansen, who has been with the franchise since the 2009 season.
Here’s a list that includes some other Panthers players who could potentially decide to call it a career.
- QB Andy Dalton (38)
- LS J.J. Jansen (39)
- P Sam Martin (35)
Panthers Trade Candidates
While the Panthers don’t have any obvious trade candidates on their roster, one player who could potentially be floated in talks this offseason is running back Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension—including $15 million guaranteed—in November 2024, but was ultimately surpassed on the depth chart by Dowdle after suffering a calf injury in Week 4. Should the Panthers decide to re-sign Dowdle this offseason, they could look to recoup some assets by exploring Hubbard's trade market this spring.