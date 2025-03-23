2025 NFL draft: Panthers met 'at length' with breakout EDGE prospect

The #Panthers met at length with @CuseFootball EDGE Fadil Diggs at his pro day, per @TonyPauline. #KeepPounding



Diggs (6’4”, 257 LBS) finished the 2024 season with 45 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 36 pressures, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery & 1 PD. pic.twitter.com/m9ppp2qLvc