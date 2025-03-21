Surprise Panthers trade proposal lands another Raiders defender
The Carolina Panthers have already gone to work on their secondary this offseason, signing former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, extending cornerback Jaycee Horn and also re-signing fellow corner Mike Jackson.
But really, Moehrig is the only addition the Panthers have made thus far, so it would definitely behoove them to tinker with their defensive backfield a bit more.
Could Carolina bring in another Raiders defensive back?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks so, proposing that the Panthers send a seventh-round draft pick to Las Vegas in exchange for cornerback Jack Jones.
"The Panthers fielded the league's worst defense last season, giving up the most points and yards. They need upgrades on all three levels of the unit, and a trade could help them," Moton wrote. "... Similar to Jackson, Jack Jones had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. The Raiders' lead cornerback registered 16 pass breakups and three interceptions, but he allowed eight touchdowns and a 98.5 passer rating."
Jones is definitely not an elite player at his position, which is why Moton is projecting the Raiders to be alright with letting him go for a seventh-round pick.
However, he would represent a nice depth addition for Carolina, and he is still just 27 years old. Plus, he carries a cap hit of just $3.3 million in 2025 and becomes a free agent after next season, so the Panthers wouldn't have much of a financial obligation to him.
It really couldn't hurt for Carolina to move a seventh-rounder in exchange for Jones, although the Panthers may actually prefer to find more cornerback help via the NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ latest free agency move should frustrate Bryce Young
Top NFL draft prospect is almost begging Panthers to draft him
Proposed Panthers signing adds $22 million weapon at receiver
NFL insider sees consensus WR1 as ‘stretch’ for Panthers at 8