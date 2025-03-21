2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers showing little interest in WR prospects
Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Carolina Panthers had a golden opportunity to significantly boost their pass-catching group around third-year quarterback Bryce Young. While there's still time to turn it around, so far that opportunity has been squarely ignored.
Despite a deep free agent class at wide receiver, the Panthers have shown no interest whatsoever in adding an outside veteran. Thus far the only receiver they have signed is veteran David Moore, who projects as their fourth wide receiver option after posting 351 yards and three touchdowns last year. Needless to say, re-signing Moore is not going to move the needle at this position.
After the first wave of free agency, there are still several capable vets on the market who could significantly improve this group, including Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks. The Panthers have not been reported to be interested or meeting with any of them, though.
With one small exception, the same is true for the 2025 draft class of wide receivers - where the Panthers have only held one reported meeting - with TCU's Jack Bech at the Senior Bowl.
Bech is a solid prospect who's ranked ninth at his position, and he's projected to come off the board either late in the second round or early in the third.
All due respct to Bech and his potential, even if we knew for sure Carolina would draft him it wouldn't do a whole lot to improve a WR/TE group that was recently ranked 30th in the league.
Panthers fans should hope this is a smoke-screen and that the front office recognizes there's a decent chance that Xavier Legette won't develop into a superstar and that Adam Thielen - as good as he is - can't be built around for the long term given his age.
Wide receiver should be at or near the top of this team's to-do list, but as far as we can tell it's not even on the menu. In other words, the front office is setting themselves up for failure - it's just a shame that the same applies to Bryce Young, as well.
