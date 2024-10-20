Andy Dalton slams helmet on sidelines after throwing two picks to Commanders
The Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young because he kept making ugly mistakes that resulted in turnovers. For a minute it seemed like Andy Dalton was the answer, as he performed really well in his first two starts against a poor couple of defenses. However, Dalton has since regressed and is now throwing picks at an incredibly high rate.
In today's away game against the Washington Commanders, the problem has seemingly accelerated for Dalton, because he threw two interceptions in the first quarter alone. Here's a look at both plays and how Dalton reacted afterwards on the sidelines.
Andy Dalton INT #1
Andy Dalton INT #2
Andy Dalton reacts to interceptions
It seems like the second pick may have been more the fault of the receiver for breaking off his route. However, the first one makes us less sympathetic in general to Dalton's cause. How many picks does Dalton have to throw before Dave Canales pulls the plug? In case you're wondering, he's up to six interceptions over the last 13 quarters.
Andy Dalton's insane INT rate
The Panthers trail the Commanders 10-0 early in the second quarter.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL trade deadline proposals send two Panthers to NFC East rivals
ESPN reports Panthers will not deal Chuba Hubbard at trade deadline
Jayden Daniels offers advice to Bryce Young on a ‘tough situation’
Panthers insider predicts when Jonathon Brooks will make debut