Jayden Daniels offers advice for fellow Heisman winner Bryce Young on 'tough situation'
The Carolina Panthers have made a mess of their number one overall draft pick, there's no arguing that. This weekend Bryce Young will be sitting out his fifth straight game after getting benched following a brutal 0-2 start to the season. It may be particularly rough for Young to watch from the sidelines on Sunday, as one of his best friends will be on the field, living out an ideal scenario for a rookie quarterback in the NFL.
That would be this year's second overall pick, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Not only is he a frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Daniels has played well enough through six games to get some early MVP chatter.
That's a marked difference compared to the conversation about Bryce Young, which is centered around potential trade partners and draft compensation, which may be no greater than a fourth-round pick at this point.
A lof of people aren't giving up on Young yet, though. That includes Daniels, who says he's praying for Young all the time. Here's what he shared, per Commanders on SI.
Jayden Daniels on Bryce Young
"That's my dog man, growing up with Bryce, it's awesome to see him in the league also. I'm always praying for him and I'm always here to talk to him regardless. That's one of my closest friends. I'm always praying for him. I'm always here to talk to him. It's a tough situation and (I) can't really speak too much on it, but for him, it's like, 'Man, keep God very close. Keep your faith. It is all going to work out,'"
Like Young, Daniels is a calm and classy professional. The only difference between them is that one was drafted by an organization that's taken all the right steps to develop him, whereas the Panthers have done almost the exact opposite.
