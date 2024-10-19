ESPN insider reports Panthers will not deal Chuba Hubbard at the NFL trade deadline
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales will soon be faced with a good problem to have at running back. Rookie Jonathon Brooks has begun his practice window and will be joining the lineup for the first time in the coming weeks. While Brooks' ascension to the top of the backfield depth chart seems inevitable, there is a pretty significant obstacle in the way that wasn't there when the Panthers drafted him.
That would be the surprise breakout star of the 2024 season for Carolina, starting running back Chuba Hubbard - who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Hubbard was never a bad back, but he's taken his game to a whole new level this season. Heading into Week 7 Hubbard is averagig a career-high 5.6 yards per attempt and he's among the league's best in advanced stats like success rate.
That burst combined with his expiring contract makes Hubbard an extremely attractive trade target for teams who need help at running back. However, the Panthers will not trade him, according to a report by David Newton at ESPN.
ESPN on Chuba Hubbard
"Hubbard can't say what great looks like, but the 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract and is setting himself up for a great pay day in free agency or from the Panthers. He's also making himself attractive as a trade option, though a source familiar with the situation said the Panthers will not trade Hubbard."
If the Panthers are going to trade anybody at this position, the most-likely candidate is Miles Sanders. While they could certainly get better draft compensation for Hubbard, dealing Sanders is better for the team's salary cap situation and clears room for Brooks to take over the primary backup role, at least for the second half of the season.
