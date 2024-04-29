Brady Christensen is Getting Reps at a New Position
Austin Corbett is making the move from guard to center this offseason and is projected to be the Panthers' starter there. Given his recent injury history, the Panthers need to have a solid plan in place incase injury issues arise once again.
Carolina passed on taking a center in the 2024 NFL Draft despite having interest in Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon) and Zach Frazier (West Virginia), who were widely regarded as the top two center prospects in this year's class. For now, they'll be repping Brady Christensen there, who has served time at tackle and guard during his first three years in the organization.
"Yeah, you know, I think I said before we feel really good about Austin Corbett there at center," said GM Dan Morgan on Saturday. "I think he's progressing well, and I think Dave (Canales) would say the same thing to you guys. I think him, along with Brady Christensen, you know, he's been getting some snaps at center. You know, we feel like he has a lot of potential there as well. You know, so we feel good about it, but we are always going to be looking to challenge our roster and get better and create that competition. We're not going to leave anything -- we're not going to close the door on bringing somebody else in as well. "
Christensen has more experience playing on the outside, given that's the position that got him to the league. Coming out of BYU he was one of the highest graded tackles by Pro Football Focus, yet somehow dropped to the third round, likely due to being an older prospect.
Last season, he settled in at guard but didn't get the opportunity to establish himself there long-term thanks to a torn bicep he suffered in the season opener in Atlanta. With the additions of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard and Yosh Nijman serving as the team's swing tackle, Christensen will likely be the first man off the bench if/when needed at any of the three interior spots.