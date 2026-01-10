Carolina Panthers suffer huge blow with early injury on offense

The Carolina Panthers have had the ball twice, and things are not going according to plan. Not only are they trailing, but they've just suffered a critical blow to the offensive line.

After Robert Hunt returned from injury for this game, Ikem Ekwonu went down on a play during the Panthers' second drive. He was pushed back on a rush and fell to the turf, grabbing his knee.

UPDATE: Ikem Ekwonu has been ruled out.

Ickey Ekwonu is holding his right knee after being called for a declined hold on the play that ended in a sack. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 10, 2026

Ekwonu did walk off with some assistance from the medical trainers, but Yosh Njiman will take over at the crucial left tackle spot. He was then carted off the field to the locker room, which is bad news. Ekwonu had been having a pretty decent season protecting Bryce Young.

The play happened while he was flagged for a hold, and the Panthers gave up a sack on the play as well. Ekwonu just got beat, and the pushback might've been what hurt him. He stepped back and his leg just gave out.

The penalty was declined, making it third and nine, and the Panthers had to punt. The punt was an absolute beauty, pinning the Los Angeles Rams inside their own 10-yard line, but the Rams made quick work of the defense on their first possession.

Given the nature of the injury, it's probably going to be bad news. It wasn't quite a non-contact injury, but no one hit Ekwonu's leg. It happened as a result of his backpedaling, which could be an ACL or an Achilles injury.

The Panthers have struggled on offense, going four and out despite aggressively going for it inside their own 50 on the first drive. No one was open, and the Rams made quick work of the short field.

The sack/penalty by Ekwonu hurt the second drive, which had moved forward a little bit more. Still, things have not gone well in Carolina's first playoff game in eight years. They've been unable to cover Puka Nacua, and if the offense can't keep up, this could be a long day.

It's still early, but these are all worrisome trends, especially if the Panthers' left tackle cannot return to the game later on. So far, he remains being checked out by trainers.

