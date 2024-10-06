All Panthers

Bryce Young flashes in brief return for Panthers in garbage time drive against Bears

Carolina's number one overall pick had a moment or two when he looked sharp against Chicago's defense.

Tim Weaver

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. / (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers were so bad in today's 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears that they made another change at quarterback. With the end result already having been decided and Andy Dalton having had almost zero success against Chicago's defense, Carolina trotted out their number one overall draft pick from 2023, Bryce Young for a garbage time drive against the Bears.

While it was only a handful of passes against a defense that had already earned a dominant win, Young did look reasonably sharp, especially compared to how gruesomely he played during his first two starts of the year in Weeks 1-2. This 27-yard dime to running back Miles Sanders with pressure in his face was Young's most-impressive play.

Bryce Young dime to Miles Sanders

Young finished the afternoon with a line of 4/7 for 58 yards and an 84.2 passer rating. Meanwhile, Dalton ended the day just 18/28 for 136 yards, no touchdowns, one pick and a 61.0 rating.

It's not enough to earn his starting job back, but if the Panthers keep losing like this they might as well put Young back out there to see how much he can grow before they're picking at number one overall again iin next year's draft and have to decide whether to roll with Young again or start over at QB.

