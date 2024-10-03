What Andy Dalton said about his relationship with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young did not handle himself well on the field in his two starts this season. Young was rattled from the first pass he threw and performed at a level that would be historically awful if it wasn't too small of a sample size to count. However, the Carolina Panthers' former number one overall pick is at least doing and saying all the right things off the field, despite being reportedly blindsided, shocked and "pissed" about his benching.
Nobody appreciates that more than the guy who's taken his place in the starting lineup. Here's what Andy Dalton told reporters on Wednesday when he was asked about his relationship with the young QB, according to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer.
Andy Dalton on Bryce Young relationship
"It's meant so much for him to handle the situation the way he has. And for him to still have so much support for not only me but for this team, I mean he's still doing a lot of the same things he was doing before the switch happened... the type of person he is wasn't going to change based off of this situation, so I've been very appreciative of that. And honestly, everything going on probably made our friendship even stronger because of it."
There's still time for Young to develop into a franchise quarterback, even if his performance to date hasn't inspired a whole lot of hope. The way that Young has carried himself in this situation suggests that he has the makeup to break-through some day. For now though Dalton is the guy and the way he's playing right now it would be malpractice to go back to Young.
