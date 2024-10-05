NFL trade rumors: ESPN names Diontae Johnson among targets for teams that can't get Davante Adams
Diontae Johnson may not like it, but until the NFL trade deadline passes, he's going to be the subject of a whole lot of trade talk, reports and rumors. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters earlier this week that he doesn't see Johnson getting dealt. However, one month from now is an eternity in NFL time and if Carolina has a record of say 3-6 or 2-7 going into the trade deadline, then you can make a case for dealing Johnson to a contender.
For now, the first domino to watch is that of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who has asked for a trade after they shipped off his friend and college quarterback Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints. For Adams, rejoining Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets make a lot of sense, but Adams seems to be hinting that he wants to go to the Baltimore Ravens.
Expect a lot of good teams to be in on the Davante Adams sweepstakes, though. Only one of them will get him and the rest will have to settle for second and third-tier wide receiver options. Jeremy Fowler at ESPN has pinpointed Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson as one of them, and says teams are on "high alert" for him to be on the trade-block if Carolina keeps losing.
ESPN on Diontae Johnson trade interest
All that being said, there's a stronger case for giving Johnson a contract extension than trading him. Right now he's clearly the best wide receiver on the roster and if they believe he can function as a true WR1 (it looks like he can with Andy Dalton) then there's cause to give him a raise.
Even if they go back to Bryce Young or plan to draft another quarterback in 2025, keeping Johnson in the fold will almost certainly make this team more competitive in the long run than whatever they can get for him in a trade.
