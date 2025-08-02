Bryce Young tells Kay Adams what he's learned working with Tetairoa McMillan
There's no question that veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been the training camp darling so far for the Carolina Panthers. However, the actual top headliner has without question been the team's top-10 overall draft pick, wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan comes into the NFL with all the size, strength and athleticism to dominate immediately against pro defenders, a rarity for a rookie. Just this week, insiders have declared that you "can't take your eyes off him" and that even in his first camp McMillan "makes everything look easy."
Another guy who's clearly impressed by what he's seen so far from McMillan is starting quarterback Bryce Young. Here's what he shared with Kay Adams about McMillan's game.
Bryce Young on Tetairoa McMillan
When last season left off, Bryce Young and Adam Thielen accounted for the most efficient deep ball QB-WR combo in the entire league. It would be foolish to dramatically reduce Thielen's role given how well he was playing down the stretch, but McMillan is obviously the future of this offense - and he will be taking on a featured role, perhaps even very early in his first season.
McMillan finished each of his last two seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards at Arizona. That kind of production is a tall order for any rookie, but it certainly looks like he's capable of putting up those type of numbers in the NFL. It's only a matter of time and opportunity.
