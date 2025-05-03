Super Bowl champ predicts Panthers QB Bryce Young will have a big year in 2025
For the first time in a long time the Carolina Panthers appear to be headed in the right direction. While their 2024 season got off to an extremely sloppy start they finished the year strong, and despite what head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young claim - that good work to end last season should at least somewhat carry over into 2025, providing a foundation to build on.
Since Young's big five-touchdown breakout performance against Atlanta in Week 18 the Panthers have filled every hole on their roster (or at least have tried to address them), winning high marks for their work in both free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.
What comes next will depend largely on just how much Canales and Young can grow their game going into their second and third years in the league, respectively. At least one Super Bowl winner expects big things from Young this year. Here's former Steelers and Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon pounding the table for Young and the Panthers on Good Morning Football.
What Young did best last season was throwing a gorgeous deep ball - mostly to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. To take the next step he'll have to work on developing his accuracy in the short and intermediate parts of the field and learning to move the chains a bit at a time rather than relying so much on home run balls. If Young and his new-look receiver room can do that, this offense could take off in a huge way.
