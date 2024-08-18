Takeaways from Pro Football Focus grades for Panthers from preseason loss to the Jets
The Carolina Panthers lost their second preseason game of the year last night at home to the New York Jets, 15-12. While it was only another exhibition contest where no starters were on the field on either side of the ball, the game did offer an extended look at some of Carolina's key backups. Specifically, the Panthers showed some real depth at running back, linebacker and their interior defensive line rotation.
Let's see what we can learn by breaking down the Panthers' grades from Pro Football Focus for this week's game. Here are a few key takeaways from PFF's grades.
RG Jack Anderson tops offense, rest of OL flops
The first thing you'll see at the top of PFF's grades for the offense this week is backup a right guard Jack Anderson, who posted a team-high 90.3 overall grade. That includes an exceptional 88.5 mark in run blocking and a strong 76.0 rating in pass protection.
However, the rest of Carolina's backup offensive linemen were pretty much all duds. Left tackle Tyler Smith was the lowest-graded player on offense thanks to a putrid 20.9 in pass blocking. Somehow, Ricky Lee graded out even worse in that department, posting a 9.6 in pass protection. Left guards Mason Brooks (51.9 overall) and Ike Boettger (56.5) were also on the lower end of the offensive marks.
Undrafted rookie running back Dillon Johnson out of Washington posted the next-highest grade on offense, scoring a 77.3 overall on the strength of a 76.4 run rating. Johnson scored the game's only touchdown on its final play despite taking a hit in the backfield.
Linebackers lead defensive grades
On the other side of the ball we were treated to some sharp play at the off-ball linebacker positions, especially from Michael Barrett and Claudin Cherelus, who both graded out well in run defense, tackling and coverage. Third-round draft pick Trevin Wallace also flashed in limited action, posting a 78.8 grade in tackling. Tae Davis had a team-best 88.5 grade going in run defense before he was carted off the field with a foot injury.
At the other end of the scale Carolina got some rough performances from the defensive line and a few defensive backs. After a great game last week outside linebacker Eku Leota was second from the bottom, his grade getting dragged down by a 21.7 mark in tackling. Defensive tackles Ulumoo Ale and Junior Aho were also among the five lowest-graded Panthers on defense this week.
Michael Barrett also paces special teams
In addition to posting the highest grade on defense for the team this week (81.6 overall), linebacker Michael Barrett also led the grades on special teams, posting an 88.3 grade there. Punter Johnny Hekker, kicker Eddy Pineiro and longsnapper JJ Jansen all earned average grades for their work.
