Where do the Carolina Panthers rank in total 2025 NFL draft capital?
We still haven't gotten to see what Jonathon Brooks can do (soon) but the rest of the Carolina Panthers' first draft class under general manager Dan Morgan looks pretty promising. As with any rookie class there are flaws and things to work on, but thus far we have seen good work in the red zone from Xavier Legette, strong work after the catch from Ja'Tavion Sanders and real flashes of potential from Trevin Wallace.
The Panthers still have a ton of roster holes to fill this coming offseason, but the good news is that they are loaded up when it comes to draft capital. Even though they are no longer on pace for the number one overall pick in the draft, they're still in the top five of Tankathon's 2025 draft power rankings.
At the moment the Panthers rank fourth - their 11 total picks being worth 1,028.2 points on the trade value chart. Here's where they will be picking in each round of the draft.
Round 1 - pick 9
Round 2 - pick 47
Round 3 - pick 71
Round 4 - pick 107
Round 4 - pick 111
Round 5 - pick 140
Round 5 - pick 147
Rond 5 - pick 162
Round 7 - pick 222
Round 7 - pick 233
Round 7 - pick 256
That's a lot of picks, but sometimes quality matters more than quanitity. Perhaps they can package some of those extra Day 3 picks into a move up to get another real contributor on Day 2.
