Cam Newton names the one thing Bryce Young still has to show improvement in
There's more than one way to play quarterback, even at the highest level of the game. The difference in the styles between Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson are night and day - even though both are considered above-average at what they do. While there's a lot of different ways to spin it, there are some prerequisites that apply to every NFL quarterback, no matter how they approach the game.
One thing that stands titanic is confidence, something that former Carolina Panthers quarterback and league MVP Cam Newton was never lacking during his career (which is definitely over, by the way). That's one area that current starter Bryce Young still needs to develop, despite some recent progress. Here's a look at Cam breaking down one play in particular that's frustrating regarding Young's lack of confidence in the pocket. Watch (NSFW).
While he has made strides over his last three games, there are still moments where Young seems to freeze. In general, Young is more decisive and more aggressive, but there's still a good 30% or so of his dropbacks where you can see the shakiness internally. That's something that should get better and continue to diminish with the more reps Young gets as his comfort grows. In theory, anyway.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Breakout Panthers star named among top 2024 Pro Bowl sleepers
Cam Newton feelings hurt over exclusion from Panthers legend group
Dave Canales deserves credit for Bryce Young’s upward trajectory
Pat McAfee & friends give high honor to Panthers offensive line