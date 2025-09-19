Panthers legend Cam Newton comments on Xavier Legette's 'development disaster'
The most important offseason for any NFL player is the one that comes between their first and second years in the league. That's when many players begin to really get accustomed to the speed and the competition of the pro level - and if they hit the right notes it usually shows.
That's why the utterly terrible start for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette this year is so concerning. When he should be starting to break out and posting better and better numbers, his production has gone hard in the opposite direction.
Heading into Week 3, Legette has only totaled eight receiving yards - making him the most-disappointing Panthers player in 2025 - and he has a lot of competition for that honor.
Here' what Panthers legend Cam Newton had to say about Legette's lack of development on his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
Cam Newton puts Xavier Legette on blast
Legette's numbers are bad enough - but the optics are even worse. On tape he's showing a distinct lack of hustle and focus, which are indispensable elements of any NFL player's game no matter how athletic or talented they might be.
Meanwhile, Legette is getting completely outshined by a rookie receiver who's only played a grand total of two games at this level. Already Tetairoa McMillan's game looks far more polished and complete than Legette's has at any time since he was drafted in the first round.
Speaking of first-round picks, the Panthers have missed on several of them during this seven-year drought, but Legette is well on his way to becoming an all-time franchise bust.
If he's going to break out of this funk Legette has to start taking his failures seriously and personally - and make it a matter of personal pride to turn things around.