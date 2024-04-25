Carolina Panthers Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Edition
Mock draft projections for what the Carolina Panthers will do with their two second round selections will look vastly different in about 24 hours when the first 32 picks are in the books. The needs, however, won't change. Wide receiver, center, cornerback, edge rusher, and tight end are all spots where the Panthers would like to add bodies at some point over the next three days.
Which players could slip to the second round? We take our final pre-draft look at who folks around the NFL are projecting to land in Carolina.
Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema): Full draft, click here.
No. 33: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia.
“A three-star recruit with plenty of athletic versatility, McConkey played quarterback, running back, defensive back, punter and return specialist in high school. From his Georgia tape, McConkey is a highly nuanced receiver who has the athletic ability and football intelligence to be a difference-maker in the slot at the NFL level. His footwork and release variation give him the advantage against press coverage in the slot or on the outside. He also has good enough long speed to remain a threat vertically. He's on the smaller side, but that does not curb his willingness to be an impact blocker.”
No. 39: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
“Sanders, a former five-star recruit, looks like a super-sized athlete. Coming mostly from an inline or wing-back position, he is a constant vertical threat and a mismatch for most linebackers in coverage. His hands are reliable, as he did not drop a single pass in 2023. His explosive movement skills allow him to run routes like a receiver. If he wasn't on a team that also included Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, he could've easily been a 1,000-yard receiver. He possesses all the tools to be an impact blocker, as well. His tape does include snaps where he lacks the necessary blocking physicality against smaller players.”
ESPN (Jordan Reid): Full draft, click here.
No. 33: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon.
“Carolina spent big on its offensive this offseason, signing guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, but there's still room for improvement. Guard Austin Corbett is entering the final year of his contract, so Powers-Johnson would not only ebe competition but also a potential long-term solution to solidify the Panthers' interior front. JPJ has strong hands and can anchor against pass-rushers.”
No. 39: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina.
“Legette's physicality and explosiveness after the catch would give quarterback Bryce Young a serious playmaker. Legette caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and the Panthers still need receiver help, even after trading for Diontae Johnson.”
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer): Full draft, click here.
No. 33: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
“Darius and Chop are neck-and-neck as late first-round pass rushers. The Panthers should have their eye on the one who's available here after trading Brian Burns and hoping that Jadeveon Clowney has some more late-career production left.”
No. 39: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
“The Panthers' new offense under coach Dave Canales calls for some field-stretchers with speed, and neither Adam Thielen nor Diontae Jonson is that type of receiver for Bryce Young. Young shouldn't mind Worthy, who proved he can flat-out fly past all other wideouts while at the NFL Combine.”
The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino): Full draft, click here.
No. 33: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
No. 39: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia