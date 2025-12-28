Jaycee Horn may have cost the Carolina Panthers the NFC South

The Carolina Panthers endured an ugly home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 27-10 final score doesn't indicate how close it was, but this was a seven-point game midway through the fourth and a tie game at halftime.

Things swung on a horrible mistake by Jaycee Horn. With two dreadful mistakes, it can reasonably be argued that the lone Panthers Pro Bowler cost this team a chance at a win and a division title.

Jaycee Horn's dud costs Panthers big time

The Panthers trailed 17-10 after their offense finally came alive. The momentum was shifting, and the crowd had finally come alive. After an incredible sack, the Seahawks were facing a third-and-21 because the crowd forced a delay of game.

The Seahawks threw a screen for a few yards, and Horn forced Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of bounds. In doing so, he seemed to want to punch the ball out, and he made contact with Smith-Njigba's facemask.

The penalty allowed the drive to continue, salting time away, taking away momentum, and allowing the Seahawks to make it a two-score game with less than six minutes remaining. In other words, it was all but over.

The penalty is as bad as it gets. It's inexcusable and inexplicable. Smith-Njigba was near the sideline, so even if he did fumble it, the ball would go out of bounds for a punt. All Horn needed to do was push him out or even let him go. He still had 18 yards to go and the defense was coming over.

But that's not all. On the very first play of the game for the Seahawks offense, Sam Darnold's pass was tipped, and it wobbled in the air to Horn. The ball fell through his arms and harmlessly onto the ground.

Had he caught it, the Panthers would've been right outside the red zone. If he'd gotten up and returned it, which was likely, he might've scored and changed the entire game.

The game was 27-10, and ugly offense is the main culprit. But had Horn just not made those two mistakes, it would've been a very different story. It's been a dream season for him, but this was the low point.

Now, because of the loss, Tampa Bay's loss doesn't matter. The Panthers could've had the division, and now they must go on the road to beat the Buccaneers. That's not a good situation to be in.

