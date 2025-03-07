Panthers should make a play for underrated 25-TD tight end about to hit free agency
Realistically, the Carolina Panthers won't be able to hit all their needs in the 2025 NFL draft. At least a few of their roster holes will have to be filled in the coming days after the new league year begins. On that note, the latest reporting indicates that the Panthers will be aggressive in free agency, including being in the mix for the top defensive tackles and safeties on the market.
Those two spots are probably the most problematic the team has right now, so it's a good idea to meet those needs with proven veterans. However, the Panthers can't completely neglect the other side of the ball, where they need to find Bryce Young more pass-catching weapons.
Much of that work will involve upgrading Carolina's wide receiver corps, but they could also use a boost at tight end, as well. JT Sanders showed promise as a rookie. The rest of the group is not and never has been much good in the passing game, though. That's why the Panthers should look to target this spot in free agency and a low-key stud is about to hit the market.
Yesterday we learned that the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran tight end Evan Engram.
Engram (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) is a two-time Pro Bowler despite never having played in a great offense. In 108 career NFL games split between the Giants and Jags, he's posted 496 catches, just under 5,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.
At 30 years old Engram may not be a long-term solution, but he would also be a radical upgrade as a receiving option compared to the other tight ends on the Panthers roster. Engram would help the Panthers most in the red zone, where Bryce Young only completed 51.79% of his passes in 2024.
Boosting Young's RZ numbers is probably the quickest way the Panthers can put more points on the board this coming season and at this point in his career Engram is unlikely to break the bank - especially with a strong draft class coming at this position.
