Panthers predicted to pick top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class
The Carolina Panthers will have no shortage of roster holes to fill as they head into the 2025 offseason. Fortunately, they currently hold 11 picks in next year's draft, which will help them fill out their roster around Bryce Young. Perhaps the most-pressing needs are upgrading the edge rush rotation and the wide receiver corps, so you can make a strong case that the team's first pick (currently on pace for fifth overall) should be used on one of those two spots.
In Bleacher Report's weekly team needs column they are predicting that the Panthers go WR with their first pick, taking Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan, who is ranked the number one wide receiver prospect in his class.
B/R on Tetairoa McMillan-Panthers
"If the Panthers decide to stick with Young—or opt for a veteran free agent like Justin Fields as his replacement—finding a legitimate No. 1 receiver will become a top priority. Carolina traded D.J. Moore to obtain Young and dealt Diontae Johnson before the trade deadline. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is trending as the top receiver in the 2025 draft and is a prospect Carolina must consider."
McMillan (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) would help Carolina's passing game in a lot of ways, not least of which would be his size giving a boost to their red zone attack. Heading into Week 13 the Panthers rank 10th in red zone scoring, but that's largely thanks to Chuba Hubbard and the offensive line - they haven't had much success throwing inside the 20, and outside of Xavier Legette almost none at all. Adding McMillan would give Dave Canales' offense a dimension that's currently missing.
In 11 games this season McMillan has racked up 78 catches, 1,251 yards and seven touchdowns. That brings his college totals to 207 receptions, 3,355 yards and 25 scores.
