Panthers head coach Dave Canales reverses earlier sentiment on Bryce Young
Bryce Young was benched after Week 2, a move that brought a lot of negative attention to first-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. It was a bold decision that was made to try and improve the team in the short-term and did not appear to be interested in the long-term ramifications. Fast forward to almost Week 13 and it's clear that it was a long-term move and Young has convinced the head coach to eat his initial words.
Bryce Young earns major vote of confidence from Dave Canales
After Bryce Young hit the bench following two disastrous outings to open the 2024 NFL season, Dave Canales said that Andy Dalton gave the team the best chance to win. He responded by proving him right, earning the coach's first career win that next Sunday.
Now, that same sentiment is being applied to the very man who was benched in favor of it. After Wednesday's practice, Canales said, "He's giving us a chance to win." No longer is Dalton the best short-term option, as Young has cemented himself as that and a potential long-term choice, too.
Canales said he will stay in the lineup as long as he continues to earn the starts, which he has done almost with ease of late. The last four games have seen a steady increase in Young's quality of play and the Panthers are a much better team because of it.
