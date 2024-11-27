Panthers predicted to upgrade edge rush at Giants' expense in 2025 NFL free agency
The Carolina Panthers finally have gotten their pass rush going in their last two games thanks to the addition of DJ Wonnum to the lineup. Wonnum's arrival has seemingly lit a fire under Jadeveon Clowney, and the two of them have been wrecking havoc against opposing backfields - they even earned the team's top Pro Football Focus grades on defense this past week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As good as Wonnum and Clowney have looked together these last couple games, the Panthers could definitely use a third Musketeer to round out the edge rotation and keep pressure on their opponents. One avenue they could take is by filling that need in free agency. According to Bleacher Report, they'll sign New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari next March.
B/R on Azeez Ojulari to Panthers
"The Panthers have lacked a capable pass rush since trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants in the offseason. They could bolster the unit, ironically, by signing Azeez Ojulari away from New York this offseason. Ojulari had become a bit of an afterthought after the Giants paired Burns with 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, Thibodeaux's wrist injury opened the door for Ojulari to reestablish his value. The 24-year-old is the best young sack artist headed to market and would be an ideal target for a rebuilding franchise like Carolina."
Ojulari is out for the rest of the season due to a toe injury. However, before he was put on injured reserve he put up six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss and 10 pressures - impressive production considering his playing time.
It makes a lot of sense, especially because the Giants probably can't afford to keep Ojulari around. They're already paying Brian Burns a ton of money and they have to earmark even more for Kayvon Thibodeaux when his rookie contract runs out.
Looking ahead, Wonnum and Clowney are both under contract next year but then they'll become free agents, making it even more critical to add more firepower at this spot. General manager Dan Morgan should probably look to add one edge in the draft and another in free agency, and Ojulari is likely to be one of the best that hits the market next year.
