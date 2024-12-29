Chuba Hubbard, other missing Panthers players proving value in their absence vs. Bucs
It didn't take a crystal ball to see how this one would play out. Missing several key players due to injuries, the Carolina Panthers have fallen behind 20-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about midway through the second quarter. The score is no surprise and it is more than a little bit telling exactly how Carolina is getting beat by the Bucs.
The biggest absence is of course that of breakout starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday after the team discovered a calf strain. Hubbard had been the engine that makes the Panthers' run game go, and without him in the backfield that part of the offense has fallen off in a bad way. So far Carolina has totaled just 11 yards on the ground on six carries. Rasheem Blackshear leads the way, averaging just 2.5 yards per attempt.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are running wild on the Panthers once again, especially with linebacker Josey Jewell having been ruled out this week. Tampa has already totaled 98 yards on the ground, with Bucky Irving putting up 74 of them on just 12 carries (6.2 yards per attempt). As a team they've called 16 runs while Baker Mayfield has only thrown 13 passes. While it's normal for every run to immeditely blow past the first level of Carolina's defense, today the second level is collapsing just as fast as fifth and sixth linebackers Jacoby Windmon and Chandler Wooten try to stop the flooding.
On the back end of the defense the Panthers have another gaping hole where star cornerback Jaycee Horn usually lines up. Horn was ruled out for today with a hip injury, and as expected the Bucs have gone heavily after whoever is lined up across from Mike Evans, who has already scored two touchdowns. It's not helping matters that rookie nickel Chau Smith-Wade is also out.
The lesson is be grateful for what you have, because with Carolina it can always get worse.
