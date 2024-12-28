Panthers announce 5 roster moves for Week 17, including a few surprises
The Carolina Panthers are even more banged up than their extensive injury report for this week indicated. Earlier today we learned via a report from Adam Schefter at ESPN that the team was placing star running back Chuba Hubbard on the injured reserve list, ending his 2024 season. However, Hubbard isn't the only Panthers player going on IR this week.
The team just announced several roster moves ahead of tomorrow's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including an interesting change at quarterback and the usual practice squad moves. Here's a quick review of every move the team announced.
Panthers Week 17 roster moves
- Placed RB Chuba Hubbard on injured resrve
- Placed CB Chau Smith-Wade on injured reserve
- Signed QB Jack Plummer off practice squad
- Signed RB Mike Boone off practice squad
- Elevanted DT DeShawn Williams from practice squad
Mike Boone will be taking Hubbard's place on the roster and he is also expected to start at running back with Raheem Blackshear acting as primary backup. Boone played his college ball at Cincinnati and then went undrafted. He spent three years with the Minnesota Vikings, two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Houston Texans before joining Carolina this year. Boone has appeared in four games but only has seven carries for 22 yards.
Chau Smith-Wade had already been ruled out on the injury report, but his being placed on IR was news. A fifth-round draft pick out of Washington State, Smith-Wade didn't see much action in the first half of the season but was elevated into the starting lineup at nickel after the team cut struggling veteran Troy Hill. Smith-Wade finishes his rookie season with 39 combined tackles and one interception.
Jack Plummer getting signed to the active roster is the biggest surprise, here. An undrafted rookie out of Louisville, Plummer impressed during the preseason against the Buffalo Bills but has not been active yet this season. This could be a cautionary move in case Bryce Young's minor hamstring issue acts up during tomorrow's game.
