Dave Canales isn't ready to hand Panthers' QB1 job back to Bryce Young, remains committed to Andy Dalton
After Chuba Hubbard's 38-yard touchdown run on the second drive of the game, not much went right for the Carolina Panthers in their 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
You hear coaches talk about it all the time. Quarterbacks get too much credit when the team wins and all the blame when the team loses. That was the case following the Panthers' loss as head coach Dave Canales was asked if he would consider turning the offense back over to former No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young next week or sometime in the near future.
Dave Canales on QB situation
“No Andy is our quarterback," Canales stated. “I think it is about getting back to basics. Looking at this film, attacking the areas we need to improve upon. Then going to the next game and getting that focus right back to work and capturing a great work week.”
Dalton completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 136 yards and had one pass picked off. No, he didn't have a great day, but neither did his supporting cast. He was sacked three times, the receivers struggled to win their one-on-one matchups, and for some reason, Canales shied away from the run game too early and opted to continue to throw against one of the best pass defenses in the league. This is not on Andy and Canales knows that.
When asked about the decision to get Young in the game he responded, “Just saw it as an opportunity there. We had a couple of injuries on the offense line. Again, wanted to get him in there to get some live reps. He did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions downfield, that was fantastic. It is a hard situation but at that point with the different things happening on the offensive line it was something where I wanted to get (QB) Andy (Dalton) out of there. Just give Bryce and opportunity to play some good football while we still had time.”
