Greg Olsen says it's hard to see the Panthers struggle this bad for this long
When you love someone, it's hard to watch them struggle. Carolina Panthers fans know that as well as anybody, as they've been suffering for seven years now with losing seasons. Even former players who know how hard it is to compete at this level over the long run seem surprised at just how bad things have gotten in Carolina, though.
During Sunday's broadcast of the Panthers' humiliating 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, some fans decided to tune into the Washington-Cleveland game instead to hear Panthers legend Greg Olsen plying his new trade. Olsen shared how hard it's been for him and his family to see the Panthers struggle as long as they have.
Greg Olsen on the Panthers
As we stated after the game, it's hard to even know which direction to go at this point. Picking a new potential franchise quarterback will be the best use of draft capital, assuming they are once again holding the top overall pick in the 2025 draft class.
However, they don't have the supporting cast in place to help even a very-talented young quarterback succeed. There's no end in sight, and as Jake Delhomme said on the radio broadcast, no one is coming to save this team.
