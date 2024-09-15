Diontae Johnson comments on Panthers' playcalling not a great sign for Dave Canales
The Carolina Panthers are just two games into their 2024 NFL regular season schedule and they're already beginning to all apart. From a historically bad start offensively to the season-ending injury to their best defender Derrick Brown, there's been very little in the way of silver linings for this team to start out the season. When losing comes, dysunfction soon follows, and it may already be underway.
Following the team's 26-3 loss at home to the Los Angeles Chargers today, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was asked if he was surprised by the lack of downfield throws. Johnson's response is a red flag for the current state of the locker room. Here's what he said, per Joe Person at the Athletic.
Diontae Johnson on Panthers playcalling
"We all are. But it is what it is. We’re not the ones calling the plays. So our job is to go out there and execute every play that they call, and put it on film."
Not exactly the kind of thing you'd hope to hear from a guy who was projected to lead the Panthers in targets heading into the season. Johnson did receive a team-high six targets today, but only caught three of them and totaled just 15 yards. That was the story of the day, as Bryce Young finished with an enemic 3.2 yards per pass completion and a 57.2 passer rating.
Based on the comments after the game, Young's teammates aren't ready to give up on him just yet. However, Johnson's commentary on the playcalling could be a sign that the locker room is already beginning to turn on first-year head coach Dave Canales, who may be in over his head. Through two games his team has been outscored by 60 points.