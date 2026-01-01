Home-field disadvantage could hand Carolina Panthers a huge win

The Carolina Panthers are 8-8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a game worse. Very little actually separates these two teams other than their history. They're equal now, but the Bucs are declining, and the Panthers are on the rise.

When it comes down to a one-game scenario like this weekend, every single factor between these two teams matters. The venue, the injuries, the time the game's being played, literally everything. It all plays a role.

That most definitely includes home-field advantage. Or in this case, a home-field disadvantage.

Bucs' home record could be good news for Panthers

The Panthers can win the NFC South by beating the Buccaneers. If they lose, they need an Atlanta Falcons win, but the simplest way forward is to just beat a team that's won once in their last eight games.

To do that, though, they're going to have to overcome their road woes. The Panthers are just 3-5 on the road this year. Bryce Young is 4-19 on the road all-time. Dave Canales is 5-11 on the road all-time.

Fortunately, the Bucs don't play well at home. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports pointed this out, and it's why he's picking the Panthers to go on the road and win by a field goal.

"Raymond James Stadium also hasn't been the friendliest venue for the home team, as the Buccaneers are just 1-6 in the building this season, giving them the second-lowest home cover rate (14.3%) in the NFL," he said.

A movable object meets a stoppable force here. The Panthers have been better on the road this year, but they've not played a road game of this magnitude since the 2017 playoffs, and only Taylor Moton and JJ Jansen were even around.

The Bucs are struggling, notably under center. "The Bucs have lost four straight and seven of their past eight games, which coincides with Baker Mayfield fading dramatically," Sullivan added.

The Bucs are winless when Mayfield throws an interception, and Sullivan predicts the Panthers will pick him off again this week. That, and the Buccaneers' being so bad at home, might be enough to get the Panthers the win.

It won't be easy, even if all signs point to a Panthers win. They've not lost seven of eight and four in a row, and Bryce Young is overall playing better than Baker Mayfield. Plus, the up-and-down cycle of this team suggests a win is coming after a loss.

Still, this is the Panthers, and the Buccaneers have been in this sort of game before. It can come down to the smallest factor, including a bad home performance.

