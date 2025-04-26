2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers select Florida defensive lineman with 140th pick
With the second pick of the fifth round (140th overall), the Carolina Panthers selected Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson (6'6", 328 lbs).
Jackson is also another two-school player, beginning his career at Memphis. In three seasons there, Jackson totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Following the 2022 season, he transferred to Florida and proved his production at the Group of Five level was legit. He racked up 69 stops, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and 1.5 sacks across two seasons.
The Panthers' defensive line depth was a major issue a year ago, and they've now addressed that area in both free agency and the draft. They brought in Bobby Brown III to compete with Shy Tuttle for the starting job, while Jackson will slide in as the third option.
Scouting report from NFL Network's Lance Zierlein
"Massive nose tackle whose lack of productivity belies his potential to imprint on NFL games as a run defender. Jackson is a complete non-factor as a rusher, so his spot on a draft board will be relative to a team’s willingness to take a two-down player in need of polish. He’s long and plays with extremely heavy hands and an ability to overwhelm single blockers at times. When he’s allowed to swap paint and focus on smaller areas of containment, he’s a tough out. He gets knocked off his spot more than he should, but better block take-on and technique should create better consistency. Jackson has freakish size and is a more enticing prospect when tape flashes are prioritized in the evaluation process."
