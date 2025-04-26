Panthers GM Dan Morgan gives cryptic answer when asked about trading Jadeveon Clowney
The Carolina Panthers traded up for Nic Scourton in the second round. Then, they traded up again in the third round and double-dipped at edge rusher by taking Princely Umanmielen. They have suddenly filled the edge rushing room to the brim, and perhaps it's overflowing now.
Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum were the lackluster incumbents, and Pat Jones II was added as depth in free agency. Clearly, the Panthers love and feel good about both Scourton, the Texas A&M product, and Umanmielen, the Ole Miss star. That might leave someone on the outside looking in.
All offseason, Jadeveon Clowney was considered trade bait as a veteran who's been capable before and has one year left. He made it to the draft, but he might not make it much longer. When asked about moving on, GM Dan Morgan said, "We're still working through the roster."
The Panthers would save $7.8 million in cap space by cutting him, although the free agents they could use that money on are uninspiring at this stage. Nevertheless, they now have a glut of pass rushers, so one (Clowney) might be on the move sometime soon.
The Panthers passed on key positions of need (namely safety) to get a second edge rusher in just 26 picks, so they clearly felt that they needed more and might've been planning ahead of time to move on from someone they already had on the roster. The depth chart is changing constantly.
