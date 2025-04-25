How Jalon Walker's draft room reacted to being passed over by the Panthers
Throughout the entire pre-draft process, which includes analyst takes, team meetings, and mock drafts, it seemed like Jalon Walker to the Carolina Panthers was a sure thing. As sure as a draft pick can be, many expected the Georgia edge/linebacker to be Carolina's pick. So when he was available and they got on the clock, he and everyone else probably thought he'd be the pick.
But the Panthers passed. They took Tetairoa McMillan, the Arizona wide receiver, to give Bryce Young a weapon. That started a bit of a slide for Walker, who ended up going to the Atlanta Falcons 15th overall. A new video has surfaced from inside Walker's draft room when he and everyone else were stunned by Carolina's decision.
There was a palpable anticipation in the room as Roger Goodell spoke, and they thought Walker's name would be called. When it wasn't, the crowd was shocked and eventually started booing. The man to the immediate left of Walker, possibly his father, looked disgruntled at the fact that the Panthers passed Walker over.
Walker, to his credit, played it cool. Everyone around him seemed upset by the move, but he didn't betray any emotion (the sunglasses helped). However, it's hard to imagine he wasn't shocked and hurt by it, too. He said in the pre-draft process he'd love to come "home" to play for the Panthers.
Walker did land with a division rival and is probably feeling a little bit spurned by the team, so tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwon should be on their top games when the Falcons and Panthers face off. Walker is probably itching to take Bryce Young down.
