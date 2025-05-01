Panthers turbo-charge edge rush rotation in Round 1 of 2026 NFL mock draft
Yes, the NFL draft is over, but the process never ends for those in the scouting department. Last week closed the book on the 2025 class and marked the official beginning of 2026 evaluations.
Team needs will change between now and the draft next April, but there are some areas on each roster where it's pretty clear what will need to be addressed.
Using the mock draft simulator on Pro Football Network, I put together my way-too-early seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers, which projected them to pick sixth overall. If that happens, then we'll likely be having conversations about Bryce Young and potentially even Dave Canales. However, it could be that the defense is still far off from helping out the offensive attack.
RD 1 Pick 6: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)
We're not going with a quarterback here because I believe Bryce Young is still the guy moving forward, as previously mentioned. Yes, the Panthers took two pass rushers with their second and third-round picks in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but if you have a chance to add a top-tier pass rusher, you do it. Bain will likely be one of the top players picked at his position next spring, so we'll give Ejiro Evero another body to work with off the edge.
RD 2 Pick 38: OT Blake Miller (Clemson)
Yes, finally, it happens. For the first time in Carolina Panthers franchise history, they select a player from Clemson. Taylor Moton is worth keeping around, but the front office can opt to go cheaper with a rookie with so much money already invested into the offensive line and allocate it to the defense.
RD 3, Pick 70: CB Ashton Stamps (LSU)
I'm still not thrilled with the Carolina cornerback room beyond Jaycee Horn, and unless they fork up some dough next year in free agency, adding another corner to the mix has to be at the top of Dan Morgan's priorities. Depending on where they're positioned in the draft and who is available, they could go corner with their first-round pick.
The rest of the picks
RD 4, Pick 103: S Jalen Catalon (Missouri)
RD 5, Pick 135: WR Nyckoles Harbor (South Carolina)
RD 6, Pick 167: LB Bryce Boettcher (Oregon)
RD 7, Pick 199: C Jake Slaugher (Florida)