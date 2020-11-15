SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

S Sean Chandler

G Michael Schofield

OT Russell Okung

DT Bruce Hector

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

G Ali Marpet

DE Khalil Davis

CAROLINA PANTHERS LINEUP CHANGES

LB Chris Orr elevated from practice squad

RB Rodney Smith signed from practice squad

Mike Davis starting at RB for Christian McCaffrey

Dennis Daley starting at LT for Russell Okung

Yetur Gross-Matos starting at DE for Stephen Weatherly

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everything you need to know ahead of today's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Keys to Victory vs Buccaneers: Defense

The Panthers' defense will need to execute in these areas to win on Sunday

Josh Altorfer

Derrick Brown Isn't Worried About a Pissed Off Tom Brady

The Panthers have plenty of motivation heading into week 10 vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Antonio Brown Presents Huge Mismatch for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will have their hands full this Sunday trying to slow down Antonio Brown

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Buccaneers

Looking at what the Panthers need to do this Sunday on offense to pull out the win

Schuyler Callihan

Joe Brady Talks Transition From the Booth to the Field

The Panthers' offensive coordinator found himself on the sidelines this past Sunday - somewhere he's never been during a game

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Lose Bonnafon, Weatherly for the Season

Tough luck for these two Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

2021 NFL Draft Prospects the Panthers Need to Pay Close Attention to

A look ahead to Panthers potential 2021 first-round NFL Draft picks

Josh Altorfer

by

704 Dude

Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Buccaneers

Panthers release game status for several players in week 10

Schuyler Callihan