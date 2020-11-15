List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

S Sean Chandler

G Michael Schofield

OT Russell Okung

DT Bruce Hector

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

G Ali Marpet

DE Khalil Davis

CAROLINA PANTHERS LINEUP CHANGES

LB Chris Orr elevated from practice squad

RB Rodney Smith signed from practice squad

Mike Davis starting at RB for Christian McCaffrey

Dennis Daley starting at LT for Russell Okung

Yetur Gross-Matos starting at DE for Stephen Weatherly

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.