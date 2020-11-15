List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are under one hour from kicking off the start of week eight in the NFL. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game along with some lineup changes.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB Will Grier
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
S Sean Chandler
G Michael Schofield
OT Russell Okung
DT Bruce Hector
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
QB Ryan Griffin
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
G Ali Marpet
DE Khalil Davis
CAROLINA PANTHERS LINEUP CHANGES
LB Chris Orr elevated from practice squad
RB Rodney Smith signed from practice squad
Mike Davis starting at RB for Christian McCaffrey
Dennis Daley starting at LT for Russell Okung
Yetur Gross-Matos starting at DE for Stephen Weatherly
