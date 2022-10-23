Locker Talk: Panthers Players React to Win Over Buccaneers

QB PJ Walker

What kind of statement he made today: "Just that I could be trusted with the football in my hand. Make the right decisions at the right time. Even late in the game, we had an opportunity to throw the ball and I made the right decision. To me, it's just to execute what we call."

Seeing the field well: "I was. I put a lot of work in this week on the film. I wasn't too happy the performance I played last week, especially on third down. Missing some coverages that led to three and outs that shouldn't have been led. I was just confident in our game plan and knowing what they was going to do defensively. Even though they have a tricky defense with a lot of blitzes and a lot of different coverages, it was really good for me to see it."

If the McCaffrey trade galvanized the team: "It was a heartbreak for all of us. We all knew what Christian meant for this team, this program in general. But for us to go out there today and put up 170 rushing that's some big ups to that offensive line. Our backs had an opportunity to make plays and they made them."

Team's mindset: "You could just feel the energy as you come into the building today. You feel the vibe of us just wanting to go out there and play this game. We talked last night in our team meeting about making that jump. Today we did. Today we did as a whole team. We went out there and played a full 60 minutes."

If he should be the starting QB next week: "That's not my call. My job is ready to go out there and work Monday. That's all that's going to matter to me. I'm going to be ready whether it's to start or backup - whatever it is, I'll be ready."

OL Austin Corbett

If the win feels like getting the monkey off the team's back: "Yeah, it's definitely nice to be able to get this and show that all the hard work we're doing is for something. Even amidst to all the chaos, amidst to everything going on, guys are still showing up to work every day with a purpose. They're not losing that focus and we're just taking it one week at a time."

Getting Steve Wilks his first win: "It's definitely big time. He has a lot of history here and he's done a fantastic job of stepping into this role and getting everyone on the same page and making sure that we're all staying connected."

How Bradley Bozeman played: "He did a great job. He's done a great job since he got here and getting banged up there in New England - he still prepared and was just an elite teammate when he wasn't in there. We didn't miss a beat. We love Pat [Elflein]. It's just a credit to the room and the bond that we all have together."

On D'Onta Foreman's performance: "I think him and Chuba [Hubbard] did a great job of understanding different run schemes and just angles that we're looking for. We've seen their success tonight and hopefully we can keep that rolling."

OL Bradley Bozeman

How he is feeling after his first full game in a while: "Oh, I feel great. It's great when you come in and run the ball like that. I got the call on Tuesday that I was going to be the starter and was just really pumped. It's something we've been waiting on for a while now. I came in here with the intention to start and I finally got that opportunity. I was just so thankful and so ready for the opportunity. It was a great day for me. I'm sure there's some things that I got to clean up but it was a good day."

On D'Onta Foreman: "He ran the ball hard today. The guy really put in the work this week. Did the things he needed to do to be able to come in and do the things he did. He had a great day today. He pressed the holes, made his cutbacks when he needed to. He did everything the right way today. It's just a product of his work ethic and what he does."

O-line's performance: "It was just great to come in and get the run game going like we did. That sinks a lot of confidence into our offensive line. We'll just continue to work that and get better at the things that we're good at and work on the things that we're not so good at."

LB Shaq Thompson

On the offensive line: "They did phenomenal. 160 some yards. They blocked. They pass pro'd. They score touchdowns. They had fun. They had energy. My guy Boze, he was the leader of it. And they all followed."

