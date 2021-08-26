3 Things to Watch for in Friday's Preseason Game vs Steelers

The Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to battle on Friday in the preseason finale at 7:30 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium. As always on the eve of game day, we list three things to keep your eyes on during this week's game.

PJ Walker vs Will Grier

Look, I know reps for each of these guys will be limited in this week's game with Sam Darnold playing roughly a half but I'm still intrigued as to how this battle will finish out. Watching Darnold get extended playing time for the first time will be interesting but offensive coordinator Joe Brady won't show his hand too much and will keep it a very base offense. Walker and Grier are not only fighting for a backup spot but likely a spot on the roster. Is this the end in Carolina for former 3rd round pick, WIll Grier?

Joey Slye vs Dominik Eberle

Carolina waited until the final week of the preseason before supplying Joey Slye with some competition. Should it have been done earlier? Yes, but it's better late than never. Slye has missed three field goals in two preseason games and if he misses another, his job could be on life support. Then again, Eberle has to prove he can get the job done as well.

How Cameron Erving looks at left tackle

I'm still a little hesitant in believing that Cameron Erving is the answer to all of the Panthers' problems at left tackle despite the coaching staff saying a lot of good things about him. Obviously, we won't really know until we are 2-3 games into the regular season but Friday against the Steelers will be a glimpse of what we can expect from him. If he struggles, will we see Taylor Moton flip over to the left side any? This would also mean that Brady Christensen will slide in at right tackle.

