Al Holcomb is Optimistic Horn & Luvu Return, Talks Calling Plays Again, Previews Tampa + More

If there is optimism that Jaycee Horn and Frankie Luvu will play

"Yeah, they were out there yesterday and we're hopeful that they make it through the rest of the week and we're hopeful that they show up and play on Sunday."

Calling plays again

"It's been a couple years since I was actually calling the game but once you start and you get through that first series, it's just like you've been doing it all along. You're comfortable. You get a feel for the game, the personnel, some of the plays that they're starting to run and you kind of get into a rhythm."

Tampa's offense

"When you start with the run game, they have some dynamic running backs, physical running backs, downhill run game. The offensive line has done a really good job. They have two really good tackles and some inside pieces, so it starts with the run game. And then when you look at the pass game, you're talking about arguably one of the greatest to ever do it in Brady. There's great skill on the outside. They're big, they're long. At the end of the day, it's a high octane offense that has a really good run game and we've got our hands full."

Derrick Brown taking the next step

"He's come a long way. We're really pleased with where he's at. He's been a force to reckon with inside. He's playing with a lot more confidence right now. He's a big, powerful, strong man that's really starting to hone in on his individual technique and his footwork and his hand placement. And I think that's where you're starting to see the fruits of his labor in terms of his development."

If the Tampa run game is struggling

"I don't look at it that way. When you watch the tape, you see a powerful run game. They're trying to get downhill and make the corners tackle and make the secondary tackle. That's what I'm seeing on tape. They have a really good scheme in terms of what they're doing and how they try to attack you and try to expose you."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.