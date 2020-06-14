All Panthers Stories of the Week

Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson Statue

In light of the recent protests taking place in the city of Charlotte, the Panthers felt that it was in the best interest to remove the statue of former team owner Jerry Richardson.

Panthers Season Odds For Win Total, Super Bowl, & More

Taking a look at Carolina's chances to in the NFC South division, NFC conference, Super Bowl, and over/under win total.

What to Expect From Brian Burns in Year Two

The second-year edge rusher out of Florida State is looking to have a breakout season in 2020. With several pieces of last year's defense now gone, this opens up a huge opportunity for Burns to show he can be the star of the Panthers defense. We take a look at how successful he will be this season.

Why the Panthers Should Target TE Jordan Reed

Since the Panthers and veteran tight end Greg Olsen decided to mutually part ways, they haven't made much of an effort to replace him aside from what is already on the roster. Ian Thomas has potential to be good, but with a guy like former Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed sitting in free agency, how do you not take a chance on him? Jack Duffy explains why the Panthers need to target him.

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Carolina Panthers Game for 2020 Season

The FPI predictor is not a big fan of the Panthers in 2020. How many games are they favored in? Find out in the link above.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.