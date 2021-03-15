Analyzing the NFL Draft Bible's 7-Round Carolina Panthers Mock Draft

Last week, Eric Herauf of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated released a full, seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers. Today, I'm going to go through each of the picks and give my take on them. Let's get to it.

***Note: This mock draft was released prior to the comp picks becoming official.***

Round 1, Pick 8: Trey Lance, Quarterback, North Dakota State

Although I'm still not completely 100% sold on Lance, I do see this being the pick if the Panthers choose to stay put at No. 8. The team's most obvious need is at quarterback and he will be the best option still available at this point in the draft. He only started one year at NDSU, so there are a ton of unknowns with him, which may mean he won't be ready to go right out of the gate.

Round 2, Pick 39: Eric Stokes, Cornerback, Georgia

I like Stokes, but I wouldn't be shocked if he's already off the board. He's one of the fastest corners in this year's class and he's really sound fundamentally. I believe he's got a chance to go late in the first round.

Round 3, Pick 73: Jabril Cox, Linebacker, LSU

It almost seems inevitable that at some point in the draft, the Panthers are going to draft a linebacker to pair up with Shaq Thompson. Tahir Whitehead didn't get the job done last year and there are really no other reliable options currently on the roster. I don't mind the Panthers drafting Cox here in the third round one bit. He's a terrific cover linebacker that can help take away the middle of the field. Run defense is an area that needs to be improved but he has all the intangibles to be a successful player in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 104: Spencer Brown, Tackle, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa???? In the 4th round??? I know what you're thinking, but trust me, this would be a solid pick for Carolina. The Panthers desperately need to add more bodies to the offensive line and boy, Brown is an intriguing prospect. Believe it or not the 6'9", 325-pound behemoth still has room to fill out his frame and carries his weight really well. He's got great footwork and lateral movement, which is what molded him into one of the best offensive tackles at the FCS level.

Round 5, Pick 135: Tre’ McKitty, Tight End, Georgia

Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz aren't long-term answers for the Panthers, so drafting a tight end in the later rounds makes a ton of sense. McKitty is an unfinished product but has an extremely high ceiling. He's not going to have an immediate impact but there's a good chance that he could start to see more and more playing time in the latter half of his rookie season if he develops at a good pace.

Round 6, Pick 169: Cade Johnson, Wide Receiver: South Dakota State

I really love this pick. Cade Johnson is one of the biggest playmakers in this year's draft that no one is talking about. Over his last two seasons combined, he accounted for 139 receptions, 2,554 yards, and 25 touchdowns and averaged 18.5 yards per catch. The closer we get to the draft, Johnson's draft stock will likely continue to rise. If he's still around in the sixth round, some team will be getting tremendous value by selecting him.

