Ben McAdoo on Loss to Bengals, Rolling with PJ Walker, Thoughts on Baker + More

If Cincinnati did anything schematically they were surprised by

"Looking back at the game, the most important thing for us this week is you never want to let a team beat you twice. We came out, things didn't go as smoothly as we wanted. But we didn't see anything out of the ordinary from Cincinnati. Everything was within our control."

Sticking with PJ Walker at quarterback

"Yeah, that's coach's decision. We had some conversations behind the scenes. I don't really want to get involved in that a whole heck of a lot but I think Baker [Mayfield] did a tremendous job of coming in there in the second half and those are tough situations to come into for a backup. He studied the offense and I said to him at halftime, 'hey, let's go put a drive together' and we got good field position on the return. Went down completed some passes, hit some runs and we showed a lot of fight there in the second half. But we put ourselves in a tough spot in the first half. At the same time, it doesn't negate what PJ's done up to this point as well. PJ's got a lot of fight in, him a lot of pride."

Getting Sam Darnold reacclimated

"We just need to keep growing him back into it. He's been getting some of the look team stuff. It's kind of been here and there depending on how the rotation's been. We just got to keep through individual and gaining confidence and we got to keep working him into it. We're just taking it week by week here."

Why Baker Mayfield has failed this season

"Baker's not failed. Baker got injured. We made the decision to go with PJ and really those questions are more for coach [Wilks] than they are for me. He has final say on everything but Baker is a tremendous leader for us. Had moments of playing well before the injury. He had a rough game the game he got injured but that doesn't mean it's a failure. We still have a lot of football left to play. He offers a lot to the team, to the room, to the offense, so I would disagree with those words."

