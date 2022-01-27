NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger Officially Retires

For weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hinted that this could be his last season playing football and on Thursday morning, he shared a video on Twitter officially announcing his retirement.

Roethlisberger played 18 seasons in the NFL (all with the Steelers) and had just one losing season as the starting quarterback, going 7-8 in 2006. The team, however, won the only game he did not play in giving them a .500 record on the year.

Roethlisberger tossed for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns in his career and also won two Super Bowls. He will go down as one of the best Steelers in franchise history and one of the best all-time quarterbacks.

For more on Ben's retirement, go check out All Steelers.

