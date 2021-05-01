BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher

The pick is in!

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher with the 222nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Analysis from Christopher Walsh of Bama Central on Sports Illustrated:

Fletcher's resume is about as good as it gets for his position.

He played in every game of his Crimson Tide career and didn't have a botched snap.

Fletcher won the Patrick Mannelly Award winner, presented annually to the nation's top long-snapper.

The son of former San Diego State and NFL snapper Tom Fletcher, he attended IMG Academy and earned a top ranking at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp.

He even played in the Senior Bowl, plus Alabama now has a history of NFL long-snappers with Carson Tinker with the Giants and Cole Mazza with the Chargers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.