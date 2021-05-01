Carolina Panthers home
BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins

The pick is in!
Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Kentucky defensive tackle, Phil Hoskins, with the 233rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a senior in 2020, Hoskins finished the season with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Career notes at Kentucky:

  • Played in 31 career games with 11 starting assignments, all coming in the 2020 season
  • Totaled 53 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, seven QBH, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
  • Had a season-high 30 tackles, 4.0 TFL and five QBH as a senior
  • Graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in community leadership and development ... Currently working on a second degree in family science with a minor in communication
  • Totaled a career-high six tackles vs. Vanderbilt (11/14/20)

