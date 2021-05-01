BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Kentucky defensive tackle, Phil Hoskins, with the 233rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a senior in 2020, Hoskins finished the season with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Career notes at Kentucky:

Played in 31 career games with 11 starting assignments, all coming in the 2020 season

Totaled 53 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, seven QBH, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Had a season-high 30 tackles, 4.0 TFL and five QBH as a senior

Graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in community leadership and development ... Currently working on a second degree in family science with a minor in communication

Totaled a career-high six tackles vs. Vanderbilt (11/14/20)

