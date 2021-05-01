BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft South Carolina WR Shi Smith

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith with the 204th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Continuing the trend of talented wide receivers coming out of the University of South Carolina, Shi Smith follows on the line of Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards as versatile playmakers on the outside. With a smooth athletic profile, including short area explosiveness and straight line speed, Smith is a tough cover for opposing defensive backs. He is a crafty route runner who has a clear understanding of blind spots in coverage and how to attack leverage. After a bit of a down 2019 season, Smith responded in a big way during 2020. Smith is a YAC monster who presents a headache in post catch situations, using his natural athleticism to navigate the open field. Boasting a smaller frame, Smith may be limited to slot duties on the next level. With a small catch radius and limited ability to work against press coverage, this hurts his alignment versatility. Consistency has been sporadic for Smith, disappearing far too often on film. Overall Smith is an easy projection as an impact slot receiver relatively early in his career. With his combination of YAC ability, smoothness and plus speed, he’s the type of wide receiver that can impact an offense every time he has the football in his hands.

