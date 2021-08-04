Cameron Erving Not Worried About Outside Noise, Believes He's a Starter

Is Erving going to be the guy for the Panthers at left tackle?

Just before the start of training camp, the Panthers signed offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a four-year, $72 million deal. Since Moton agreed to a long-term extension, there has been some speculation that he will flip over to the left side and take over the left tackle position - a position that has been a sore spot for Carolina over the years. In fact, whether Moton is the starting left tackle or not, the Panthers will have their 8th different starting left tackle in as many years.

Currently, Cameron Erving has been taking the first-team reps on the left side and has had some ups and downs. Erving has struggled with consistency along with staying healthy throughout his career so there is no guarantee that he will win the starting job. Guys like Greg Little, Trent Scott, and even Taylor Moton are all options for the Panthers to start at left tackle.

Despite all the talk about what the Panthers are going to do with Moton, Erving is dialed in.

"It is what you just said. It's talk," Erving said. "I mean, people inside this organization know what's going on. All I can do is control what I can control and that's maximize every opportunity I'm given. Taylor is a great player, we all know that. He takes reps wherever coach tells him to take reps, as do I."

Since the moment Erving signed with the Panthers in free agency, he has viewed it as his job to lose. He understands that there is competition but he believes he is the answer at left tackle.

"That's how I see it. I approach this camp and this season with a different focus. I'm not worried about the outside noise. I'm not worried about what's going on in the media. Not worried about what's going on with other guys and focusing on me and making sure I'm doing the things I need to do to get better every day."

