Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Packers
This week, the Carolina Panthers will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers, and today, the team released an updated depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield III
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield III
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin
DT: Bravvion Roy, Woodrow Hamilton
DT: Derrick Brown
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper
KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper
LS: JJ Jansen
