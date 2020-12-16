Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Packers

The Panthers have made a few changes to their depth chart ahead of this week's game.

This week, the Carolina Panthers will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers, and today, the team released an updated depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Curtis Samuel, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield III

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield III

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Bravvion Roy, Woodrow Hamilton

DT: Derrick Brown

DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper

KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper

LS: JJ Jansen

