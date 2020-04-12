Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 10.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

In 2019, Winfield Jr. went from an unknown commodity to a perennial star in the Big 10 for the Gophers. He finished his senior season with 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His seven interceptions ranked him fourth nationally. It didn't take him long to adjust to the college game as he registered 52 tackles and one interception as a true freshman.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

If the Panthers pass up on a corner in round two, they can't afford to wait beyond the third round to add a guy to that position group. SEC quarterbacks feared throwing in his direction with his ability to close in on plays and take away throwing windows. With James Bradberry now gone, Carolina must make it a priority to get a young, talented corner.

Last week: CB Bryce Hall.

Round 4, Pick 113: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

The Panthers now have a gap to fill since Greg Olsen has signed with the Seahawks. Earlier this offseason, Carolina waived tight end Marcus Baugh, leaving only three tight ends on the roster - all of which are very inexperienced. Carolina may want to take a hard look at the big fella from Baton Rouge in Thaddeus Moss. He's a great run blocker and although Moss isn't fully developed as a receiver, he has a high ceiling that makes him appealing.

Last week: DL Rashard Lawrence (LSU).

Round 5, Pick 148: OL Michael Onwenu (Michigan)

Pure domination. His strength and hand power is already NFL-level stuff. Onwenu would be a huge help to the Panthers' rushing attack by paving the way for backs like Christian McCaffrey and others. Carolina's offensive line needs to improve, especially the interior of the line - this would be a big first step.

Last week: WR Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State).

Round 5, Pick 152: LB David Woodward (Utah State)

Despite losing Luke Kuechly to retirement, the Panthers are in decent shape at linebacker, but not great. Woodward is Kuechly-like with a high football IQ and the ability to read where the play is going. The big red flag here is the lack of film. He only played seven games this past season due to fracturing two vertebrae in his back. If he can get back to full strength, he'll be a hidden gem. He registered 134 tackles in 2018 and 93 tackles in a shortened 2019 season.

Last week: S Julian Blackmon (Utah).

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami)

Carolina has Brian Burns, but he needs a counterpart. Garvin can come in and fill in the role of Bruce Irvin, even as a sixth rounder. He's a dynamic player that can create negative plays consistently- just look back at his last two seasons in Miami where he totaled 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

Last week: LB Justin Strnad (Wake Forest).

Round 7, Pick 221: WR Jauan Jennings (Tennessee)

No, receiver is not a big position of need for the Panthers, but taking a guy like Jauan Jennings in the final round is a low risk, high reward. Jennings brings experience and a big presence (6'3" 208-pounds) - something Carolina doesn't currently have.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.